Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 89,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PLTR stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion and a PE ratio of -20.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

