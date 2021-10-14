Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 46,721 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

