Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,247 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.