Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.46% of Denison Mines worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $32,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.18.

DNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

