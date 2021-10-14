Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.46% of Denison Mines worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $32,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DNN opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
