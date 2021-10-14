Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

