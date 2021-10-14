Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

