Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

