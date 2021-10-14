Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,389 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

