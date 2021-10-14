Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,616 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,351 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after buying an additional 723,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

