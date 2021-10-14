Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 50,730 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,730 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.89 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.02 and a 200-day moving average of $344.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.