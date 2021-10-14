Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,497 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.