Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 13,159 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

