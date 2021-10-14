Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 16,531 Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 3.83% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

NYSEARCA RORO opened at $23.28 on Thursday. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

