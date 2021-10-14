Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 21,425 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

