Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 128.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 169,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

PXD stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.