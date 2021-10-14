Toroso Investments LLC Buys 21,828 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 206.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Beam Global worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Beam Global has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 million and a P/E ratio of -36.99.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.