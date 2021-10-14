Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,269 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after buying an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. EnerSys has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

