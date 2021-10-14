Toroso Investments LLC Buys 47,150 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.