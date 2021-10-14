Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,356 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 203.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

