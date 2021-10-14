Toroso Investments LLC Buys 8,922 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 491.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

NYSE ALL opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

