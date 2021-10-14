Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in 3M by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

