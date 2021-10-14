Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

