Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

