Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,062,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,191,708 shares of company stock valued at $316,728,536.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

