Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

