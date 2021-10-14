Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.