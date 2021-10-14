Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR opened at $696.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

