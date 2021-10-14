Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 429.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,464,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

