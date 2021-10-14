Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Blink Charging worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLNK. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

