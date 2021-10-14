Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $243.83 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.54. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

