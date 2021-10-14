Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 6,197 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,311,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.44. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,220 shares of company stock worth $49,446,401 over the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

