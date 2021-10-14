Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 8,992 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

