Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $10,337,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

