Toroso Investments LLC Sells 35,562 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,562 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.