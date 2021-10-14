Toroso Investments LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.