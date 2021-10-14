Toroso Investments LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 35.57% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of GLIF opened at $27.48 on Thursday. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

