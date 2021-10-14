Toroso Investments LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $107.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.