Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 57.4% in September

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $8,277,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 55,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

