Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TPZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 21,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

