Tourist Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $31,200.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.11 or 0.99951130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.31 or 0.06503495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

