Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

