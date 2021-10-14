Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $194.94 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.