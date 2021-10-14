Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,449 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 775% compared to the typical daily volume of 280 call options.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

