Trading S.A. Ares Sells 79,896 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $321,763.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,304 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $221,855.76.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $233,264.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

Shares of PGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 777,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,065. The company has a market capitalization of $965.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

