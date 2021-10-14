Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $3.20

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00005558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $91.93 million and $17.42 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.84 or 1.00034025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00540791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,720,611 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

