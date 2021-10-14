Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $$25.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Traton has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

