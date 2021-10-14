Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,079. The company has a market cap of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of 564.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

