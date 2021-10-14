Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,272.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00008842 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $8,272.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

