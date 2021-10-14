Trian Fund Management L.P. Sells 94,866 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trian Fund Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,117,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,866 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 21.3% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 5.83% of Ferguson worth $1,821,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $148.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

