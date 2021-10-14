Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Down 64.2% in September

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATVC stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.